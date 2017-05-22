Tanzania: History Beckons for Serengeti Boys

Tanzania's Serengeti Boys will be looking to seal their place into the semifinals of the ongoing Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final in Brazzaville, Gabon as they take on Niger in their Group B encounter.

Serengeti Boys boosted their hopes of qualifying into the semis and for World Cup finals in India after cruising to a 2-1 win over Angola in their Group B match in Brazzaville on Thursday.

The boys need just a draw to confirm their place into the semifinals and wins ticket for the World Cup. Serengeti Boys are joint top of Group B with defending champions Mali, who beat Niger 2-1 on Thursday.

On the Thursday's game, Serengeti Boys turned in an impressive and dominant performance, which saw the Tanzanians youngsters carve out a countless of scoring chance especially in the second half.

But in the end a goal in each half by Kelvin Naftal and Abdul Suleiman, sandwiched by Angola's equalising goal, wrapped up a crucial win for the Boys, who temporarily moved top of the group with four points.

The other teams in the group, holders Mali and Niger were facing odd later on the day. Serengeti Boys head coach Bakari Shime made only one change from his previous starting eleven with Erick Nkosi replacing Shaaban Ada and his charges were the quickest out of their blocks.

They dominated the opening exchange, pinning Angola in their own half. The Boys forced two corner kicks inside the opening five minutes and succeeded to take the lead from the second corner with Kelvin Naftal the goal scorer.

Angola pulled level after 17 minutes when the Boys defence was caught napping. Moises Pedro's cross went straight into the back of the net thanks to a lapse in the Tanzanian team's defence.

Serengeti Boys pressed for the second goal as the game progressed but struggled to put their acts together in the final third and had to settle for a 1-all draw at the breather despite being the best team on the pitch.

Boys continued to enjoy a sustained period of dominance which eventually paid off after Suleiman slammed home the winner, capping up a fine team move that involved Asad Juma and Mkomola.

Tanzania were the dominant force for the remainder of the encounter and were it not for profligacy Shime's side could have chalked up a comprehensive scoreline.

Serengeti Boys will play their final game against Niger on Sunday as they seek to reach the first ever Under-17 World Cup finals in India. The biennial tournament organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for players aged 17 and below, will see the top four teams qualify for the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.

Possible Serengeti Boys line Up: Ramadhani Kabwili, Ally Ng'anzi, Nickson Kibabage, Enrick Nkosi, Dickson Job, Abdul Suleiman, Asad Juma, Kibwana Shomari, Ally Msengi, Yohana Mkomola and Kelvin Naftal.