Uganda: Eleven Teachers Remanded Over Forgery

Nakasongola — Eleven secondary school teachers attached to seven government-aided schools in Nakasongola District have been charged and remanded to prison for allegedly forging their appointment letters.

The teachers who appeared before Nakasongola Chief Magistrate, Mr Antonius Mbabazi, on charges of issuing false documents, obtaining money by false pretence and forgery were later remanded to Nakasongola Government Prison until May 23 when thy will reappear in court.

According to Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Paul Kangave , the teachers were arrested on Tuesday during a district teacher validation exercise by the Nakasongola District after realising that the appointment letters they used to access government pay roll were allegedly forged.

"The appointment letters for the secondary school teachers come from the Ministry of Education, but the letters these teachers presented were bearing forged reference numbers. They used Appointment Minute reference numbers for teachers earlier appointed by the Education ministry," Mr Kangave told the Daily Monitor on Saturday.

He said all appointments and posting instructions for secondary school teachers go through the department of Human Resource at the Ministry of Education.

The teachers are attached to schools that include; Nakasongola Army SS, St Joseph SS Nakasongola , Migyera SS, Kalongo Seed SS, Lwabyata Seed SS, Nakasongola SS and Kisalizi SS.

Nakasongola Chief Administrative Officer ,Ms Frida Kyendibaiza confirmed the arrest.

"We got confirmation from the Education Service Commission that only three teachers had been appointed by the Commission to serve in Nakasongola. This is when we decided to launch the validation exercise," Ms Kyendibaiza said.

Recently, Mr Robinson Nsumba -Lyazi, the Director Basic and Secondary Education said forgery of appointment letters is rampant in the teaching profession as many people try to use unofficial ways to get to the government pay roll.

"Many people are being conned and given documents which are not genuine in exchange for money simply because they are desperate," Mr Lyazi said.

Teachers, doctors, nurses, police officers, public prosecutors and prison officers form the bulk of civil servants engaged in the vice.

In order to streamline the payment system and to eliminate ghosts from the payroll, the Finance Ministry in 2015 transferred the management of the payrolls from the Ministry of Public Service to districts but the problem of ghosts workers are still rampant .

A recent report by the Auditor General revealed that a total of 5,586 government workers are ghosts .