Nigeria: Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Laud Federal Government's Support for Local Goods

The Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group (PMG) of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has commended the recent Executive Order on support for local content in public procurement.

Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo had on May 18, 2017, signed the Executive Order, which mandated all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government to give preference to local goods and services in their procurement activities.

The order also directed that made-in-Nigeria products should be given preference in the procurement of relevant items as it stipulated that 40 percent of spending by the MDAs must be expended on locally manufactured goods and services.

Section 4F as a key category covered by the Executive Order also specified locally made medicines as those to be patrinised.

Chairman of the PMG, Mr. Okey Akpa yesterday said that industry analysis of the Executive Order indicated that the directive would help Nigeria to achieve medicines' security, as well as boost self sufficiency in pharmaceuticals and related health commodities.

Akpa argued that the Executive Order represented the most expeditious and effective approach to guarantee the country's sustainable access to high quality and affordable medicine.

Other positive outcomes of the directive include its potential to stimulate employment in the sector, improve the economy and facilitate export of Nigerian medicines to neighbouring countries.

Akpa said PMG-MAN, the umbrella body of over 120 local manufacturers of medicine, not only plays a key role in how Nigerians are able to access medicine, but also has great potential to contribute to the economy.

He however, warned that these objectives would not be achieved without a faithful implementation of the order.

Akpa expressed hope that the policies would be faithfully implemented and pledged PMG-MAN's willingness to partner with government to ensure its successful implementation, particularly in the areas of intelligence, research, policy monitoring and evaluation, especially from the industry perspective.

Group's Executive Secretary, Dr. Obi Peter Adigwe said the PMGMAN was willing to develop partnerships aimed at improving sustainable access to healthcare.

Adigwe said one of such strategic partnership- The Pharma Forum on May 25, 2017 was aimed at integrating local drugs manufacturing and effective supply chain management.