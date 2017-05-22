Photo: The Observer

President Museveni with Tanzania President Magafuli.

The new Chairman of the East African Community (EAC), President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and the outgoing chairman, President John Magufuli sign the EAC Communique during the 18th Ordinary Summit of EAC Heads of State at State House in Dar es Salaam, yesterday. (Photo by Fadhili Akida)

UGANDAN President Yoweri Museveni, who is the new Chairman of the East African Community (EAC), is slated to lead a delegation from the regional grouping to Brussels, Belgium, to discuss the position of the bloc on Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with the European Union (EU).

"The EU should not punish Kenya because other EAC countries have not signed the agreement. I will lead a delegation to Brussels (Belgium) in one month's time," President Museveni said during the 18th EAC Heads of State Summit at State House in Dar es Salaam, yesterday.

Adding; "EAC countries still want clarifications on a number of issues contained in EPA, the other issue is that we want to iron out with the EU the issue of sanctions it imposed on Burundi.

How can we discuss and sign the pact when one of our members is under sanctions?" President Museveni was unhappy that the EU slapped Burundi with the block without consulting leaders in EAC, warning the West against intimidating EAC countries into putting ink to the trade agreement.

"Burundi is our (EAC) problem and we will solve it," Mr Museveni who is also the mediator in the crisis in Bujumbura remarked. Kenya and Rwanda signed the agreement last year but the former risks to lose its export markets in European countries since it is regarded as a developing country, while the remaining five states are looked upon as least developed and are thus able to access such markets through other arrangements.

Being a single customs territory, the other EAC members namely Tanzania, Uganda, Burundi and South Sudan must also sign the EU-EAC pact to make it enforceable.

Earlier, the outgoing Chairman of EAC, President John Magufuli, said partner States were yet to decide on the trade deal with Europe pending clarifications on a number of issues.

"There are contentious issues which the EAC must iron out with our partners on EPA such as the decision by UK to exit the EU; it should be noted that UK is among leading investors in Tanzania," Dr Magufuli said.

President Magufuli cited EPA, conflicts in Burundi and South Sudan as well as EU sanctions on Bujumbura as among challenges he faced during his term as the chair of the regional bloc.

"They (EU) should lift the embargo on Burundi." The EPA is intended to guarantee the EAC traders dutyand-quota free access to the EU market in exchange for a gradual opening of up to 80 per cent of the region's market to European products.

Kenya has been longing to have the agreement signed to safeguard unlimited duty free access of its exports to Europe after Tanzania and Uganda said the deal initialed in October 2014, needed to be re-negotiated following Britain's exit from the EU.

The 18th Ordinary EAC Heads of State summit was attended by President Magufuli of Tanzania, Vice-President William Ruto and the First Vice-President of Burundi, Mr Gaston Sindimwo.

South Sudan was represented by President Salva Kiir's Special Economic Advisor, Mr Aggrey Sabuni, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda was represented by that country's Minister for Trade and East African Affairs, Mr François Kanimba.

Apart from the EAC-EU agreement, the leaders also discussed sustainable mechanism for financing the community, the progress report on the EAC political federation and admission of Somalia to the community.

There was also a report on modalities of promoting a motor vehicle assembly plant in the region and review on phasing out importation of used textiles and footwear.

It was as well during the occasion that a Tanzanian, Eng Stephen Mlote, was sworn in as Deputy Secretary General of EAC while a South Sudanese, Justice Dr Charles Nyawelo, was sworn as the Judge of the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) First Instance Chamber.