Tanzania: Women Encouraged to Go for Fistula Treatment

Over 3,000 women in the country develop obstetric fistula after childbirth yearly due to obstructed labour and unavailability of emergency care services such as caesarean section.

An obstetric fistula is a hole between the vagina and rectum or bladder that is caused by prolonged obstructed labour, leaving a woman in no control of urine or faeces, or both.

The Country Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Dr Hashina Begum, revealed this in Dar es Salaam recently during a Media Orientation Session ahead of the International Day to End Obstetric Fistula which is marked on May 23 each year.

According to Dr Begum, of the 3,000 women that develop fistula every year in Tanzania, fewer get treated and less than a third are not aware of causes of fistula and that it can be cured.

"This condition affects those who lack access to timely, high-quality, and life-saving maternal health care they need and deserve... . so more awareness, funds to cater for their treatment is needed to help women and girls who suffer from fistula," said Dr Begum.

She noted that women and girls who suffer from fistula are in most cases excluded from daily community life and often abandoned by their husbands and families.

The isolation makes it difficult for them to maintain a source of living, deepening their poverty and magnifying their suffering. Dr Begum acknowledged the participation of partners including AMREF, CCBRT, MOHDGEC and the Tanzania Midwives Association (TAMA) for their collaboration to end obstetric fistula in the country.

Nineteen year old Sikujua Mabula from Kagera region who is currently receiving treatment at Comprehensive Community Based Rehabilitation in Tanzania (CCBRT) pointed out that she was impregnated at the age of 17 and therefore had to get married.

"A few months after the marriage, my husband told me to return home because life was getting tough, promising to come for me when things are better I used to attend clinic and the doctors said the baby was big and I could only give birth through caesarean, a few months before my due date, my mother in law told me to return home," noted Mabula.

She pointed out that the mother in law had prescribed some traditional medicines and told her not to give birth at the hospital as she was going to experience complications.

"For seven consecutive days, I experienced birth pain but could not give birth, on the eighth day, I gave birth but the child had died and only the head came out," Mabula noted that she had to be referred to a hospital to remove the baby but it was already too late.

"I thank God, I am now doing well after being brought at CCBRT, I appreciate the support," she said. CCBRT Fistula Surgeon, Dr James Chapa encouraged women who experience the condition to consult the hospital for it can be treated.

"Women or girls should not feel ashamed for experiencing such conditions, instead they should turn out for medical treatment," said Dr Chapa.