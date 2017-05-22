Nigeria: Adeleke's Death - Coroner Fixes May 29, for Final Verdict

The Coroner Inquest set up by Osun Government to investigate the cause of death of Sen. Isiaka Adeleke has fixed May 29 to give its final verdict on its findings.

The Coroner, Chief Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara made this known during the court's sitting on Monday in Osogbo.

Ayilara said that the court commenced sitting on May 10, and 10 out of the 15 respondents summoned by the court had appeared before it.

"This court summoned 15 persons to appear before it, an advertisement which was published on May 11 in two national newspapers, the Tribune and The Nation.

"However, only 10 out of the respondents appeared before this court. I will not force anybody to appear before this court neither can we wait forever for them to appear.

"Their refusal to appear before this tribunal is intentional and so I am setting Monday, May 29 for the final verdict. By then we should know where we are going." he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that since the coroner started sitting, the major people that saw the late senator had appeared before the court to give evidence.

They include the nurse that treated him before his death and the forensic team that carried out autopsy on him.

The Adeleke family, however, refused to honour the invitation of the court, stating in a news conference that the death of the senator was being politicised.

According to them, and that they are not in support of the setting up of the coroner inquest by the state government (NAN)