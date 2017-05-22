Tanzania: Yanga Seal Record 27th Title

Mwanza — Young Africans have sealed their record 27th Mainland Premier League title, despite a 1-0 defeat to host Mbao FC, who survived with a whisker from being relegated to First Division League (FDL).

In a dramatic final day, Toto African and African Lyon were relegated to the FDL. The two sides together with Mbao, Majimaji FC and Ndanda FC were required to collect maximum points in their respective final matches to be assured of the survival.

And, it was Mbao, Majimaji and Ndanda FC who survived in the end. Ndanda beat already relegated JKT Ruvu 2-0 at the Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara to remain in the top flight next season, while Majimaji snatched a 2-1 win over Mbeya City at the Majimaji Stadium in Songea.

Yanga knew prior to the kick off at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza yesterday that they were all but champions. Even after defeat to Mbao, it would have required their closest challengers Simba SC to beat Mwadui FC 13 clear goals at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on the same day, to be crowned champions.

As it happened, Simba won but with just a 2-1 margin and this left Yanga with title to celebrate. Both champions Yanga and their rivals Simba are tied on 68 points but the former won the title on goal difference advantage.

While Yanga have scored 57 goals and conceded 14, Simba have found the back of the net 50 times and conceded 17 goals.

Regardless, it was a richly deserved title for Yanga, a third straight, fifth in six years and 27th in the club's 82-year history. As predicted, it was not easy for Yanga because Mbao came out fighting for their skin to avoid relegation.

Mbao started forcefully and just two minutes into the game, missed a glittering chance to go ahead, when custodian Beno Kakolanya made a brilliant save to deny Habib Haji.

Yanga also threatened in the 19th minute, when Zambian striker, Aubrey Chirwa's ball found Simon Msuva in space but the Tanzanian international fired wide. After several near misses, Mbao deservedly took the lead in the 22nd minute through Habib Haji.

The soccer capitalised on a defensive lapses, to cut through his markers-- Vincent Bossou and Nadir Haroub before unleashing a blistering shot to beat keeper Kakolanya.

Bossou, specifically, failed to keep track with Haji, allowing him time and space to score. After conceding, Yanga re-organised but still, Mbao were re-energised and the battle remained 50/50.

In the 33rd minute, Pius Buswita missed another glorious chance to extend the lead. He came face to face with keeper Kakolanya after being set up by Haji, but to the surprise of many, he blasted his shot wide.

Yanga came close to pull level in the 38th minute, while top scorer Simon Msuva, forcing keeper Benedict Haule to a fine save. In the second stanza, Yanga survived a real scare in the 47th minute but keeper Kakolanya was well positioned to clear the danger.

The Jangwani Street lads were committing bodies upfront in search for an equaliser and perhaps a winner, but Mbao defenders stood firm to defend their win, which they badly needed to remain in the top flight.

At the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, goals by Shiza Kichuya and Ibrahim Ajib helped Simba ease to a 2-1 win over Mwadui FC. The visitors' consolation goal was netted by Paul Nonga.

Kichuya netted the opener, his 12th of the campaign in the 17th minute through a spot kick after he was fouled in the box by keeper, Shaaban Kado, before Ajib extended the lead in the 24th minute, finishing off Juma Luizio pass.

However, former Yanga striker, Nonga pulled one back three minutes before the break, after being set clear by Hassan Kabunda.

Toto African were relegated after suffering a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Mtibwa Sugar at the Manungu grounds, in Turiani, Morogoro, while African Lyon followed JKT Ruvu and Toto to FDL after being held to a barren draw by Tanzania Prisons at the Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya.

Kagera Sugar finished third on 53 points after defeating Azam FC 0-1 at the Azam Complex, Chamazi in Dar es Salaam, while Stand United beat Ruvu Shooting 2-1 at the Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Simba have already lodged an appeal to FIFA's Court of Arbitration for Sport, contesting the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Legal, Ethics and Players' Status Committee decision to rip them off three points they secured after winning an appeal against Kagera Sugar.

The Reds saw their title dreams hit a snag after the committee docked them the three points they were awarded by the federation's 72 Hours committee from their league match against Kagera Sugar, which they lost 2-1, after Kagera were held 'guilty' of fielding ineligible player, Mohamed Fakhi.