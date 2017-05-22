21 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

East Africa: JPM-Led EAC Saves 7 Billion/ - Expenditures

The East African Community (EAC) Secretariat saved annual expenditures to the tune of 3.4 million US dollars (about 7.1bn/-) during the past year, President John Magufuli disclosed yesterday.

"During the past two years in which Tanzania was the chair of the EAC and in the past year when I served as Chairman, the secretariat reduced its annual spending from 12.6 million US dollars (about 26.5bn/-) to US 9.1 million dollars (about 19.1bn/-)," he explained.

Dr Magufuli, who was the chair of the bloc for over a year since assuming power in October 2015, handed over the leadership to President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda during the 18th Ordinary EAC Heads of State Summit held at State House in Dar es Salaam, yesterday.

"I appreciate efforts by the EAC Secretariat under the leadership of Secretary General (Ambassador Libérat Mfumukeko) for the cost-cutting measures," Dr Magufuli said in his address shortly before handing the chair to President Museveni.

In turn, Amb Mfumukeko hailed the outgoing EAC chair for guiding the Arusha-based Secretariat on financial prudence during his tenure. "The cost-cutting measures were not only at the EAC, but was extended to all its institutions," he remarked.

On the other hand, Dr Magufuli was happy that the EAC had been able to undertake a number of infrastructural projects in the region while others are in implementation stage.

"As we speak, nine out of 15 One Stop Boarder Posts (OSBPs) are in operation and these have played a crucial role in boosting trade among partner States and beyond," he said.

Dr Magufuli revealed further that the regional bloc had inked an agreement with development partners to secure finances amounting to 300 million US dollars to execute development projects in member States.

After assuming the leadership of EAC, President Museveni stressed on the need for regional integration in uplifting the welfare of the people. "We need integration for three major reasons, prosperity, security and 'undugu' (kinship or brotherhood).

We have a population of 170 million people, so we have dopted an agenda towards establishment of the East African Community's Common Higher Education Area.

Through the harmonised arrangement, students from partner states will be able to move freely within the region in search of education and will be accorded similar treatment as of students from respective member countries.

These include among others requirements for admission into higher institutions of learning as well as fees to be paid. Five students from Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya and Burundi were given certificates and awards after they emerged winners in an essay writing competition organised by the EAC Secretariat.

A Burundian student emerged the overall winner while students from Uganda and Kenya clinched position number two and three respectively. A Tanzanian was on fourth position while a Rwandan took position number five.

