21 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Coach Hey Summons Nine Professionals for Training Camp

By Peter Kamasa

Amavubi coach Antoine Hey has summoned nine professional players for the training camp that starts on May 28 ahead of the next month's Group H Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central Africa Republic in Bangui.

The players, who called include; Salomon Nirisarike (Tubize, Belgium), Haruna Niyonzima (Young Africans, Tanzania) and Emery Bayisenge, who plays for Moroccan Premier League side KAC Kenitra.

Others are; Jean Claude Iranzi, Rachid Kalisa, and Fitina Ombalenga MFK Topvar Topoľčany (Slovakia), and Jacques Tuyisenge, Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza (Gor Mahia, Kenya), while Ernest Sugira, who plys for DR Congo side Vital Club will join the team on June 3.

"Coach Hey named 9 professional players and they will start to join camp at the end of this month. Sugira will be the last none to join the team where he will be coming from Ethiopia as Vital Club has match against St George" said team manager, Emery Kamanzi.

The Amavubi team is expected to begin preparations for the upcoming continental qualifier on May 25 after a second fitness test set to be staged at Amahoro National Stadium on May 24.

As was with the first test, the second fitness test will be led by head coach Hey and assistant to access both speed and endurance levels for the players before the German-born tactician names his provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central Africa Republic.

Rwanda was drawn in Group H for AFCON 2019 along with Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea and Central African Republic. Amavubi will be looking to qualify for the second time having made its debut in 2004, in Tunisia.

As Amavubi will be facing Central Africa Republic on June 11, a day before Cote d'Ivoire will host Guinea at Stade de Bouaké in Abidjan. The remaining qualifiers will be staged between March and November 2018.

The winner of each group alongside the best three second placed teams will qualify for the tournament and hosts Cameroon will also be part of the qualifiers.

Rwanda

