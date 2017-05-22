22 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Businessman Marries Off Another 50 Girls in Yobe State

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu

Damaturu — A business man, Mohammed Yakubu Jacob, yesterday married off another set of 50 less privileged girls in Gashua town, Yobe State.

This is coming a month after he married off 40 internally displaced girls, which attracted thousands of well-wishers.

Our correspondent, who was at the wedding, reports that the ceremony was held under the guardianship of Emir of Gashua, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Sulaiman, at his palace mosque in Gashua.

The girls were mostly daughters of internally displaced parents, orphans, and less privileged people who had suitors but could not have the means to marry them off.

Speaking at the event, the Emir of Gashua said all the couples had undergone genotype, HIV, and pregnancy tests.

He said the brides and grooms had been screened religiously to avert any chance that would invalidate their marriages.

"We went to the extent of training these girls in different trades to make them self-reliant. That is why we came up with a council that would settle dispute between the couples, if any, because we would not tolerate divorce until necessary."

He thanked the businessman for relieving the parents of a 'huge' burden, while appealing to the well-to-do to extend similar gesture.

"Because these girls are due for marriage, they have suitors, but the parents have no money. This man did all the necessary things needed," he said.

Fielding question from Daily Trust, the businessman said he had received endless calls from girls to help them get married after he married off the first batch few months ago.

"These girls will call me crying for help that their parents have no means to marry them off. I know how it feels for a father to have a grown up daughter that is due for marriage but he does not have money to do that. Some of the girls even lost their parents and I don't want their dream to remain unfulfilled," he said.

One of the brides, Aisha Muhammad, thanked the businessman for making her dream come true.

Nigeria

Five-Day Power Outage in Lagos Announced

Electricity supply would be disrupted in many parts of Lagos this week as Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC)… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.