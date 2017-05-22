Rwanda: 2017 Rwanda Cycling Cup - Uwizeyimana Wins Race to Remember

Club Benediction's Bonaventure Uwizeyimana put in an excellent performance yesterday to claim the third race of this year's Rwanda Cycling Cup, dubbed Race to Remember.

The 155.6km race started from Ruhango town in the southern province and ended in the Karongi town, in the western province plus a 10-lap circuit.

The reigning national championship champion Uwizeyimana claimed this race after covering this distance in 4 hours, 17 minutes and 22 seconds comfortably beating his closest contender Jean Claude Uwizeye who finished in the second-place clocking 4 hours, 18 minutes and 50 seconds.

The Les Amis Sportifs de Rwamagana captain Uwizeye won the second race two weeks ago dubbed Farmers' circuit that started from Kigali and ended in Nyagatare.

Patrick Byukuesenge from Benediction came in the third place using 4 hours, 19 minutes and 54 seconds while youngster EphremTuyishime from Les Amis Sportif finished fourth posting 4 hours, 20 minutes and 59 seonds.

In the junior's category that started from Muhangaended in Karongi after making two laps of 4.9km, Benediction's Eric Manizabayo won this race using 2 hours, 33 minutes and 41 seconds and was followed by his team mate Yves Nkurunziza who used 2 hours 36 minutes and 11 seconds while Jean Eric Habimana from Fly Cycling club came in the third place using 2h:36':12"