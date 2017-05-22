Uganda: Home Advantage Only Counts for 20 Percent

Kampala — The positive vibe around the Cricket Cranes and beyond is into a greater gear as the ICC World Cricket League (WCL) Division Three showpiece nears.

There is a great aura of expectation ever since Uganda whitewashed Kenya in the build-up Easter Series.

And in sync, the tournament hashtag #ICCWCL3UG has steadily been trending on social media platforms Twitter and Instagram.

The six-team global showpiece is only two days away before the runs begin flowing at Lugogo, Kyambogo and Entebbe Ovals.

No one can have greater know about a house more than the host.

This is why Uganda would love to utilise the home advantage and deliver joy for the home crowd during the tournament that runs May 23-30.

Home comfort

"We are playing at home where we are accustomed to the conditions," opening bowler Charles Waiswa said in a recent interview.

"We would love to do something incredible for the fans."

Going by the permutations and statistics, coach Steve Tikolo's side is guaranteed a place in the final. However, they only stand a 20 percent chance to win the event enroute to staying on track on the pathway to the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Apart from inaugural winners Uganda, every other winner of the ICC WCL Division Three is now in the desired Division Two tier and has never looked back.

That's the good omen the Cricket Cranes will be searching for again.

Extraordinary Hong Kong

Bar the 2011 edition won by hosts Hong Kong, no other country has managed to have its cake and eat it in the five episodes of the WCL Division Three thus far.

Uganda has oscillated between the WCL Division Two and the current level since this tournament's inception a decade ago.

Surprisingly Uganda has managed to finish among the top everytime they have played in Division II.

Cricket Cranes won the first edition in 2007, beating Argentina by 91 runs in the final at Gardens Oval in Darwin, Australia.

Test of time

Here, left-arm medium pacer Waiswa was the second best bowler with 11 wickets behind Argentine Estaban MacDermott.

Uganda came second behind Afghanistan on Net Run Rate (NRR) in Argentina 2009 before losing the 2013 and 2014 finals to Nepal in Bermuda and Malaysia respectively.

In Kampala, Uganda have only won the ICC Africa Twenty20 Championship after beating Namibia by six wickets in front of a packed Lugogo on July 15, 2011.

It is anticipated that the crowds will be bigger this time round.

And there is hope the home team will deliver the 'Holy Grail' and make the Division Two their home for good.

Uganda starts its campaign against a Henry Osinde-tutored Canada at Lugogo Oval on Tuesday.

ICC WCL DIVISION III TOURNEYS

YEAR (HOST): FINAL RESULT

2007 (Australia): Uganda bt. Argentina

by 91 runs

2009 (Argentina): Afghanistan bt.

Uganda on NRR

2011 (Hong Kong): Hong Kong bt. PNG

by 4 wickets

2013 (Bermuda): Nepal bt. Uganda by

5 wickets

2014 (Malaysia): Nepal bt. Uganda by

62 runs