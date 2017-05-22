Uganda/South Africa: Onyango Left With Champions League Defence for Consolation

Kampala — Mamelodi Sundowns and Cranes goalkeeper Denis Onyango had never had a season like last year's. They won the ABSA South Africa Premiership and capped it with the perfect cherry of a first Caf Champions League crown.

The first crown came with salads of Onyango being crowned the best goalkeeper while Zimbabwean teammate Khama Billiat was named Player of the Season in South Africa. Thanks to the latter success and more with their respective countries, the pair went head to head for Caf African Player of Year (based in Africa) award.

Onyango clinched that, becoming the first Ugandan and goalkeeper to do so. Signs are that this year will not be the same. Sundowns surrendered their league title to Bidvest Wits on Wednesday, drawing 2-all with Maritzburg United.

Bidvest beat Polokwane 2-0 to firm a four-point lead with one round to play. Having fallen short in the Nedbank Cup and MTN 8, a successful Caf Champions' League defence is their last hope of silverware.

Only Egypt's Al Ahly and DR Congo's TP Mazembe, twice each, have won the biggest club title in Africa back-to-back. Their coach Pitso Mosimane blamed the fixture pile-up for the shortcomings.

"It (the league title) was not meant for us, we have to accept it. The boys have done well," Mosimane said.

"In two years, they played more than 140 games. It's very difficult. You've got to understand they are not machines but human beings. But I am really proud of them."

Custodian Onyango has not featured in the last two fixtures - first their Champions' League group opener against Ethiopia's St. George and then the Maritzburg draw.

There will not be a let-up as Sundowns travel to DR Congo's AS Vita for their second group game.

Sundowns drew with St. George and anything short of a victory will leave them playing catchup to Tunisia's Esperance, who beat AS Vita 3-1 last Friday.