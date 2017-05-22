Uganda: Playing Style Not Turf Explain KCCA's Imperious Home Record - Mutebi

Kampala — The stats show that Phillip Omondi Stadium at Lugogo is one of the most dreaded places to go in the Azam Uganda Premier League (UPL) this season.

Only Vipers and URA have emerged with a smile from the artificial turf that has given many visiting teams heartache. It is a remarkable achievement for a team that has only started playing on the turf this season.

KCCA tactician Mike Mutebi refuses to be dragged into the debate that the near-perfect home record this season is entirely based on the synthetic grass pitch that no other league team has at their backyard.

"In Buganda when a man builds a house, he dictates whatever happens. It is that advantage that we have over visiting teams not the artificial turf," says Mutebi in an assertive voice.

"It's our unique style of play and good management that has given us a wonderful home record. Even Proline that plays well has also done tremendously here," he added.

Mutebi argues that KCCA has created fear amongst opposing teams and that's why even big African clubs like Mamelodi Sundowns, Primero de Agosto and Al Masry have not been spared - at home.

"Express has Wankulukuku but it has not been a feared fortress like Lugogo? Why? We intimidate people with our playing style (possessive and attacking) at home. Then again, the artificial turf has created good ground for teams to play well and you can see that in every team that visits us," Mutebi argues.

Formidable Proline

In 14 home games, Mujib Kasule's side that shares the stadium with KCCA, has lost only twice at Lugogo - against Police and Soana. Proline skipper Gift Ali says it took them time to acclimatise. Yet unlike KCCA, Proline doesn't get enough time to train at the artificial turf before games, resorting to the grass thin Kololo.