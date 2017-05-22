Uganda: Empty Seats Overshadow Villa Triumph Over Ura in Masaka

Masaka — There was no stadium ban but fans chose to stay away from SC Villa's final Azam Uganda Premier League match against URA at Masaka Recreation Ground on Friday.

About 30 fans watched on as Umar Kasumba's clinical finish on 23 minutes gave the Jogoos victory over URA in a game no team played with the urge to entertain and attack.

The low attendance could partly be attributed to the Copa Coca-cola tourney's mouth-watering semifinal between St Mary's Kitende and Kibuli SS that was played simultaneously at the nearby Kitovu Arena that attracted a sizeable attendance.

"It was a boring game played at a slippery ground. My only pain is that I have lost to my mother club Villa," URA head coach Ibrahim Kirya told Sunday Monitor.

The result ensured Villa stay in second with 58 points from 30 matches, have won four times and drawn twice since switching Nakivubo stadium for Masaka mid this season.

But club president Ben Misagga wasn't entirely happy. Infuriated by the growing indiscipline in his camp that hit new heights on Friday when midfielder Ambrose Kirya declined to make the trip to Masaka, Misagga vowed to weed out the errant players in the break.

"We can't accept this to continue next season as we chase the league trophy. The disciplinary committee is going to work on all those cases soon," Misagga said.

He maintained the club's willingness to continue hosting their games in Masaka and fight to hold on to their key players like Emma Okwi, Taddewo Lwanga and Godfrey Lwesibawa.