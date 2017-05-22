Uganda: Boniface Byanyima - a Tribute

opinion

In describing Byanyima, I would borrow the words Henry Lee used to describe George Washington: "pious, just, humane, temperate, and sincere; uniform, dignified and commanding, his example was as edifying to all around him as were the effects of that example lasting. To his equals, he was condescending, to his inferiors kind, and to the dear objects of his affections exemplarily tender; correct throughout, vice shuddered in his presence, and virtue always felt his fostering hand; the purity of his private character gave effulgence to his public virtues."

If he were to speak to us now, I wonder what he would say.

Methinks we would hear him say "weep not my fellow countrymen, lament not our separation for it is but temporary after all everything which has a beginning has an end. Rather weep for our country. In my long life I witnessed light and darkness but I lived in the faith that ultimately darkness can never overpower light. Moderate your appetite for power and wealth. Put your country first. None should be above the law. Let liberty guide our desire for order as a constant companion. Let not your partisan spirit blind you to any virtue residing in those you disagree with. Love one another. Above all let truth and justice be your compass."

I spoke to family members about how he ran his last lap. He bore his physical ailments stoically. Not a groan escaped him. Till his last breath, his visage was one of undisturbed serenity. Testimonies abound about how calmly he embraced the falling of the curtain on his well spent life. Even the approaching hoofbeats of death could not terrify him.

The uncertainly that attend human affairs compelled him to face the full force of tyranny and its attendant ills. Twice elected to Parliament, he saw his allies and fellow party members abandon their principles and grovel for the crumbs falling from the high table of those in power.

His refusal to sacrifice principle on the altar of opportunism exacted a high price for him, his family and dependants. As the last of his valiant associates buckled under the pressure of coercion and seduction of power, only four of them remained on the Opposition bench. Boniface Byanyima, Alex Latim, Jino Obonyo and Martin Okello. May their names be emblazoned in burning letters of gold in the skies.

The qualities that defined Boniface Byanyima were not accidental. They were cultivated through his upbringing, his formation in his youth and the distinguished company he sought and attracted. The Democratic Party in its early days was mainly a party of teachers. I have counted the number of distinguished teachers that formed the bedrock of the party until I ran out of fingers.

This core of leaders had a set of values, a way they looked at themselves and a way in which they looked at the world which glued them together. Whatever their differences and rivalries, they had a bigger picture and a higher purpose beyond themselves. They knew the importance of taking a stand for what is right, however unpopular. They knew that the truth is the truth even if its banner is lifted up by only one person. They also knew that a lie remains a lie even if multitudes flock to its banner.

Our nation is at a defining moment. There's anxiety about political transition. Ugandans have seen all the trappings of modernity but the one thing Ugandans yearn for is peaceful change of government. It's unfortunate that Byanyima has died without seeing power changing hands peacefully. But that notwithstanding, Byanyima leaves a legacy of undaunted hope.

In mourning Byanyima, let's abandon pessimism and despair. Let us look to the future with hope. True, we have a history of political turmoil. We also have an unwarranted attempt at glorifying the achievements of our rulers of today.

But let's not open a quarrel between the past and the present or we risk losing the future. I refuse to hearken to the gloomy tidings of the prophets of doom. By emulating the example of Boniface Byanyima, we can fashion a better tomorrow on the ruins of his shattered dreams. And surely, there are other Byanyima's alive and those yet to be born in this country. Let them rise to their full stature.

Byanyima is gone but his legacy lives on. In his family, in DP, all over Uganda there's a void. However, there's also a feeling of gratitude that our generation had the honour to be associated with this mighty man. He has left an indelible mark. Let us endeavour to be worthy of him.