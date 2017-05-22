Uganda: League Coaches Impressed By Burgeoning Talent

Masaka — The flourishing talent that has been on show at the just concluded Copa Coca-Cola tourney in Masaka will certainly give Ugandan football administrators, coaches and fans something to look forward to in the future.

For 24 years now, the annual secondary schools tournament has formed part of the leagues' conveyor belt for unearthed talent and sustaining of youth football in a country where the game at development level has been deprived of proper academies.

Led by Maroons coach Asaph Mwebaze, several Uganda Premier League and Fufa Big League coaches camped in Masaka to tap from the 1,044 players from the 58 schools that took part.

"If I had my way, I could have picked like 30 player" said Mwebaze. "I was particularly impressed by the players from Northern Uganda schools like Nyangiliya, Panyandoli, Layibi College and Bishop Negri."

Express coach Matia Lule, who also heads the Copa tourney scouting team, was equally overwhelmed by the students skills.

"When you look at talented players in this year's tourney you may want to take them all directly into league teams. If I am still at Express next season, there is no way I can fail to sign Buddo SSS goalkeeper Tony Kyamula," Lule added.

Forget Kibuli's lethal trio of Julius Poloto, Allan Okello and Moses Aliro or Kitende's Frank Tumwesigye and Pius Wanji; players like Frank Yiga (Masaka), Emmanuel Lubangakomya (Pajule), Mansoor Safi (Dynamic), Sharif Ssengendo (Dynamic), Abdallah Ssenyonga and John Sserunjogi (Nakaseke) have been on fire. Mwebaze advises schools still using games masters as coaches to hire certified tacticians if they are to bridge the gulf in class between them and the likes of Kitende and Kibuli.

"Schools like Layibi had standard players but they lacked the technical knowledge to stand up against Kitende when it mattered most," he argues.

Vipers deputy coach Edward Golola, who handled Kitende at the tourney revealed it was more complicated to make it the final this year than in the past.