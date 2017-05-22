Uganda: Pressure On Home Turf

Kampala — Captain Davis Karashani is quick to refer to the challenge that awaits Uganda in this week's ICC World Cricket League Division Three tournament as a 'huge responsibility' while he deflects the pressure that comes with it.

While it is uncommon for sportsmen to admit to pressure, handling it is one of the key distinctions between success to which opening bowler Charles Waiswa says they are ready.

"Yes, there is pressure of playing at home," Waiswa told Sunday Monitor. "We want to show the same kind of cricket we play when we travel and yes there a bit of pressure. You want to do well."

"It's a huge responsibility on everyone of us to deliver, not just pressure," Karashani differed.

"It will be a disservice if we cannot do well while playing in our backyard," Waiswa complemented.

Uganda must finish among the top two in the six-week nation event to earn promotion to Division Two.

Cricket Cranes open on Tuesday against Canada at the Lugogo Cricket Oval before further games against Singapore, Oman, Malaysia and USA.

"If we cannot qualify here where else shall we qualify?" Waiswa asked. "We know the conditions better than they do and that gives us an advantage."

Brutal honesty

Waiswa's brutal 'honesty' is a break from routine sportsmen answers such as; 'we are only thinking about ourselves' and 'there is no pressure'.

Uganda is highest ranked side in this division. Canada, Malaysia, Singapore, USA and Oman follow in that order.

"Playing at home is a good thing as most of these tournament we have been part have been away," Karashani said.

"We call on the fans to support us." While the pair may disagree on the subject, they share something in common.

Waiswa, who made his national team debut in 2005, is returning from a sabbatical.

Likewise, Karashani went into mini-retirement for two years only to return to the 22 yards he has ran most of his teenage and adult life.

Whatever, their underlying assessment of the task before hand, they are part of team whose success will be hinged on their complementary attributes. The team enters camp at Hotel African today.