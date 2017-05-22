Nigeria: Amosun Assures Investors On Security, Friendly Environment

Abeokuta — The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun has said the state would continue to provide a friendly environment for businesses to thrive and would ensure that large scale entrepreneurs loacally source for their raw materials.

He said the Gateway Trade Fair was a viable platform for small and medium scale entrepreneurs to expand their businesses by showcasing their products and services even as they leverage the enabling atmosphere being provided by the government.

Amosun added that his administration would continue to ease the ways of doing business to attract more investors by sustaining its infrastructure and urban renewal drive, as well as continue to improve security of lives and property in the state.

He also assured that his administration would continue to promote locally made goods and products, as agriculture remained one of the five cardinal programmes of his government geared towards diversifying the state's economy.

Meanwhile, the Ogun Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OGUNNCIMA), has appealed to the government to hand over the M.K.O. Abiola International Trade Fair Complex to it for proper management.

The multi-billion naira complex, venue of the ongoing eight fair presently suffers from lack of maintenance due to neglect.

President of the OGUNNCIMA, Mrs. Adesola Adebutu made the appeal at the weekend during the opening ceremony of the fair.

She assured that the chamber would manage the complex properly, saying that apart from proper management, the chamber would also provide necessary infrastructure, including electricity, water and others.