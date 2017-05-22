Uganda: Body Building - Kasuubo Keeps Focus On Big Picture As World Champs Draw Close

Kampala — Before 2016, Irene Kasuubo was only known as a weightlifter. But since she, with two others, hit the bodybuilding stage and won the Miss Kampala Fitness crown last July, she has improved steadily and deservedly captured local and international media attention.

As she seeks to defend her crown at the Mr Kampala Bodybuilding Championship today at Hotel Grand Global in Makerere, Kasuubo has a bigger chance to enhance her budding career ahead of next month's World Championships in Italy.

The making

Unlike her colleagues Hafswa Nalumansi and namesake Irene Nakimbugwe, who were completely new in this masculine sport, Kasuubo's body was almost ready to try a related field after winning three bronze medals in weightlifting at the 2014 World Islamic Games in Lugogo. Kasuubo did not completely give up on weightlifting: "I'm still there (in weightlifting) but I first want to give a little more time to bodybuilding and see what comes out. I love both sports," she says, with her captivating ingrain smile, which, however, cannot conceal her determination.

In November, Kasuubo added the Miss Uganda Fitness accolade to her collection, this time showing an evident improvement in gymnastics, fitness, muscle toning and above all, confidence. The Freedom City audience was left in awe.

Robert Odhiambo, her coach at Odman Life Fitness academy, says unlike before when Kasuubo and her colleagues participated in different categories, today the champion must expect some tight competition.

"Since last year, more ladies have shown interest and confidence to compete as you will witness on Sunday (today)," Odhiambo said. "So, Irene (Kasuubo) must do her best."

But the fitness queen is not scared: "I won't really tell you I have improved on this or that. You know female bodies take longer to change but I know I'm better than last year and I'm ready for the stage and the competition," she said after training session on Friday morning.