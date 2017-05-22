Uganda: We Need to Shift the Debate On Wetlands

editorial

Experts this week warned that Wakiso District will have no wetlands in the next five years if the current rate of degradation is not checked. But it is not just Wakiso that we need to worry about. Wetlands across the country are all under threat and we may indeed have no wetlands as we know them today in the next 20 years.

Just look at the statistics: In 1964, the total area of Uganda occupied by wetlands was 32,000 square kilometres. This had dropped to 30,000km in 1999 and to 26,640km in 2005, according to a report by the United Nations Environment Programme.

Considering that degradation has been at a much higher rate in the last 10 years, between 2005 and 2017 we could have lost anywhere in the range of 10,000 square kilometres of wetlands.

The major cause of degradation, experts says, is the "insatiable desire of both the rich and poor to derive their livelihood from the wetlands" exacerbated by the high population growth and the rural-urban migration.

The other cause, particularly for areas such as Wakiso and Kampala is industrial expansion and residential construction. With the high cost of buying land, wetlands are seen as a cheap option where the cost of acquisition and of murram to refill is not as much as what one would spend on buying dry land.

The statistics have spoken and so have the experts. The country now needs to seriously move away from the talking and power-point presentations of the state of wetlands to the practical work of saving them.

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) that is charged with the responsibility of sustainably managing our wetlands is shackled by lack of resources and political will to walk the talk. The same applies to many local government authorities that, having failed to do anything to save wetlands, have decided to do something - make money from selling them or approving dubious leases.

The government - here we mean Cabinet and Parliament - have too ended up in the same hopeless state, passing several empty resolutions cancelling land titles issued over land in wetlands on one hand, and with the other signing off new leases in the same wetlands.

It cannot all be hopeless and helpless! Environment experts and activists perhaps need to shift the conversation to what Uganda will be like without wetlands in the next 20 years the way the ozone layer campaign was pushed. Then perhaps we will all wake up to realise that what we invest in now will be nothing in future because the country will be different without wetlands.