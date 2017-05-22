Tanzania: Maintain Good Practices in Premier League Matches

editorial

The curtain eventually falls on the 2016/17 Vodacom Premier League today with tension gripping several teams.

The 16-team league rolled into action last August, and since then it has never been short of drama--on and off the pitch.

Young Africans are all but guaranteed of landing their third title in as many seasons. They need just a draw against Mbao FC.

Simba have the remotest chance of winning the league should Yanga lose. They have to record a 13-0 victory over Mwadui, which is practically impossible.

At the other end of the log, five teams are fretting about their survival chances.

Toto Africans, Ndanda, Mbao, Majimaji and African Lyon need nothing short of victories today. However, the harsh reality is, two of them will be consigned to the lower league.

JKT Ruvu suffered relegation a few weeks ago.

The uncertainty about who will drop may prompt some teams to try and achieve their goals through corrupt practices of match-fixing.

Judging by match-fixing scandals that rocked the First Division League last year, we advise the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) to work more closely with the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB).

At this stage, players are easy targets for corrupt club leaders who offer irresistibly big money to fix matches. However, we call on players to desist from taking bribes. They must be aware that the PCCB may be watching every move in this regard.

In addition, we challenge the TFF to conduct a thorough soul-searching over complaints galore from its stakeholders.

Frequent change of fixtures frustrated clubs and supporters as well. There is need to repackage the league because all tournament are known by dates.

We can take a leaf out of Kenya's book where they recently adapted the 45-day non-change policy to fixtures.

The Kagera Sugar-Simba controversy over yellow cards and points deduction also raised our eyebrows over the TFF's recordkeeping.

It is our belief that the federation will come back with a better plan for the 2017/18 season.