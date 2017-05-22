Tanzania: Mayanga Axes Munishi From Taifa Stars Squad

National senior soccer team, Taifa Stars, head Coach Salum Mayanga has picked a 23 strongman squad, in readiness for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers match against Lesotho, schedule to be staged on June 10 at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Mayanga unveiled the squad yesterday in Dar es Salaam, whereby in his list he has left out Young Africans dependable goalkeeper, Deogratius Munishi, who has also recently lost his team's number one spot to Beno Kakolanya.

Instead, Mayanga has preferred to pick another Yanga goalkeeper, Kakolanya who proved himself after featuring impressively for his side in the last league games. In the squad which is expected to pitch training camp in Egypt ahead of Lesotho game, Mayanga has included goalkeepers Aishi Manula from Azam FC and Said Mohammed from Mtibwa Sugar apart from Kakolanya.

Defenders are Shomari Kapombe, Salim Abdallah, Aggrey Morris and Erasto Nyoni (Azam), Hassan Kessy and Haji Mwinyi Mngwali (Yanga), Mohammed Hussein and Abdi Banda from Simba.

Midfielder are Himid Mao and Salum Abubakar (Azam), Jonas Mkude, Said Ndemla, Muzamiru Yassin and Shiza Kichuya from Simba SC, Simon Msuva (Yanga) and Farid Mussa (DC Tenerife, Spain).

Strikers are Mbwana Samatta (KRC Genk, Belgium), Thomas Ulimwengu (FC Eskilstuna, Denmark), Mbaraka Yussuf (Kagera Sugar), Ibrahim Ajib (Simba) and Abdulrahman Mussa from Ruvu Shooting. And, according to Mayanga, the team will commence its training camp next week after the climax of Mainland Premier League this weekend.

The training, he said, will commence on Wednesday to May 29 in Dar es Salaam, before travelling to Egypt on May 30 for a weeklong camp. However, Simba's seven players who have been picked in the squad Mohammed Hussein, Abdi Banda, Jonas Mkude, Said Ndemla, Muzamiru Yassin, Shiza Kichuya and Ibrahim Ajib will join the team's camp after the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) finals to be held on May 28 at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

Simba is scheduled to take on Mwanza's Mbao FC in the eagerly awaited final, which will reveal the country's flag bearer in the next season's CAF Confederation Cup.

The European based players skipper Mbwana Samatta, Thomas Ulimwengu and Farid Musa will join the rest of the team on June 1st after being released by their respective clubs. Stars is expected back in the country on June 7 ready to host Lesotho.

Stars technical bench comprises Fulgence Novatus (Assistant Coach), Patrick Mwangata ( Goalkeepers Coach), Physician Gilbert Kigadiya and Richard Yomba, Kit Manager Ally Ruvu and team manager Danny Msangi. In the 2019 AFCON qualifiers, Tanzania is pooled in group L alongside Lesotho, Cape Verde Island and Uganda.

2019 AFCON finals will be staged in Cameroon.