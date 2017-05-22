Tanzania: Yanga Out to Seal Record League Title

As the Mainland Premier League curtains close down today, Young Africans knew a point from their today's final against Mbao FC would be enough to see them crowned champions.

Yanga are all but champions elect. The Jangwani Street based club beat Toto African at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, to open a threepoint gap at the league's summit, sitting top on 68 points ahead of their close competitors and rivals Simba SC, who need miracles to win this season's title.

It means, the Jangwani Street lads do not just have one hand on the trophy but those green and yellow ribbons are being tied and the engraver has sharpened his tool ready for the calligraphy.

Yanga can win a third consecutive title by earning just a point in their last league match against relegation threatened Mbao at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza this evening. If it happens that Yanga lose to Mbao, it will require their closest challengers Simba SC to beat Mwadui FC 13 clear goals at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on the same day, to be crowned champions.

This means, mathematically, Simba are still slightly on the title race picture but on papers, definitely Yanga have already sealed their record 27th league title, a feat no other team has achieved before.

And, it will be a richly deserved title, a third straight, fifth in six years and 27th in the club's 82-year history. Mwanza City is buzzing, wetting up for a decisive league encounter between champions elect Yanga and relegation haunted Mbao.

The odds favour Yanga to beat Mbao and seal the league title and the only solace for host Mbao is that they will enter the field charged up with their recent 1-0 win over Yanga in the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) semifinal at the same venue, to dethrone the Jangwani Street side.

However, it will not be easy for Yanga because Mbao will be fighting for their skin to avoid relegation.

The league winner will receive more than 80m/- from sponsors Vodacom Tanzania. It is heading to another trophy-less season for Simba for the fifth consecutive year, as they face what could be a mere formality encounter against Mwadui FC from Shinyanga.

The second place is no more meaningful as its winners would no longer represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup following the introduction of Federation Cup, whose winner has from last season been the nation's flag bearer in the continental second tier.

With scant hopes to win the league title, Simba have definitely switched focus on winning the ASFC, to get ticket to compete in continental second tier club championship next year. Simba will face Mbao in the ASFC final at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma on May 28th this year.

But Simba, currently placed second will be battling for pride restoration by finishing as runners-up, a position that would earn them at least 40m/- cash award allocated for the slot's winner.

With the title destination almost decided, the toughest battle will be at the lower end of the league table. Four struggling teams Toto Africans, Ndanda FC, Mbao FC and African Lyon will be fighting until their last breath to seek survival in the top flight league with Toto and Ndanda in the worst positions.

As it stands, Toto African will need to win their last match against Mtibwa Sugar at the Manungu grounds in Turiani, Morogoro today, and keep their fingers crossed that Mbao and Ndanda FC fail to collect maximum points in their respective last matches. Ndanda will face relegated JKT Ruvu.

Toto African remained second bottom on 29 points, while Ndanda and Mbao are tied on 30 points but Mbao is ahead of Ndanda due to goal difference advantage. African Lyon are slightly ahead of them on 31 points, while JKT Ruvu on 23 points have already been relegated. Majimaji and Mbeya City, who are also not very much safe, will face each other at the Majimaji Stadium in Songea.

Both Majimaji and Mbeya City on 32 and 33 points respectively need to collect maximum points to be assured of a place in the top flight next season.

Fans are also waiting to see who will win the golden boot this season, with Yanga's Simon Msuva a hot favourite with 14 goals. He is closely challenged by Abdurrahman Mussa of Ruvu Shooting and Kagera Sugar's Mbarak Yusuf, who have scored 13 and 12 goals respectively.