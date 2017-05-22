20 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

East Africa: UPDF Calls for Deployment of Interim Force Central African Republic

The Uganda Peoples Defence Forces has demanded the immediate deployment of an interim force to take over from the areas it has been occupying in the jungles of the Central African Republic to further weaken and defeat the remnants of the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) rebels.

Chief of Defence Forces General David Muhoozi says the government forces of the Central African Republic forces are still weak and the LRA could take advantage of this to sow mayhem.

UPDF officially disengaged from the mission early last month at a ceremony in Obo town in the CAR.

