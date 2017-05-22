Nigeria: Medview Airline Flight Departs for London

Lagos — Medview Airline, the only Nigerian carrier on European route yesterday operated its schedule flight to London Gatwick Airport, thereby laying to rest misleading reports that the EU restriction affected its UK operations.

The Boeing 747 aircraft jet out of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Ikeja with about 240 passengers on schedule at exactly 1.30pm Sunday.

Speaking at the airport after the departure of the flight, the Airline Chief Operating Officerw/ Accountable Manager, Engineer Lukman Animashaun told journalists who had thronged the Airport to confirm the status of Medview Airline declared "you have seen for yourself that our Lagos-London operation is not in any way been hampered".

Engineer Animashaun said Medview Airline has stabilized the fares on the route to the extent that other airlines that exploited Nigerians on the London route had to fall in line otherwise passengers will avoid them.

He said the wet-leased B747 aircraft with a 460 passengers capacity was introduced in December to take advantage of the heavy traffic during the peak period, saying the aircraft operated with full capacity throughout the season up to March.

"In the coming months, we will introduce the wet-leased B777 aircraft from an EU State into the route, and the B747 will be withdrawn to the Jeddah route for Hajj operations", the COO said.

Intending passengers had for the past three days besieged the airline offices nationwide to verify the authenticity of the misleading report about EU restriction and heaved a sigh of relief when told that the London operation was not affected.

The airline had on Wednesday May, 17 2017, which was a day after the purported restriction operated its schedule flight to London, and returned on Thursday morning.

The fast growing airline had few days ago clarified the European Union operational restriction, which the public has misunderstood as a total ban on its UK operations.