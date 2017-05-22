22 May 2017

Nigeria: Emir Sanusi - CSOs Urge Kano Assembly to Hands-Off

The Kano State Civil Society Organizations Forum has called on the Kano State House of Assembly to suspend investigation of the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The emir is being probed the assembly over alleged abuse of office.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Kano, the Women Coordinator of the Forum, Hajiya Amina Hanga, said it was shocked that after some northern governors reconciled Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Emir Sanusi, the state assembly came up with fresh investigation.

Hajiya Amina said the assumption of many people was that after the Kaduna reconciliation, all issues were over, and for good.

She said, "When the state assembly waded into the emir's case again, another canister of discord was opened, and the state has consequently become of the focus of discussion in the country and world in general."

Amina, however, said the forum's stand on corruption was in line with what was obtained in the constitution, noting that "we do not condone mismanagement of funds from any institution or government office, but in demanding for justice, we expect the rule of law to prevail over partisan politics.

"We therefore, urged all the parties in the tussle, to forego and eschew any acrimony that sprang out of the sour relationship and should not allow shadow parties to take advantage of the situation."

