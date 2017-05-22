Tanzania: Rainy Season Tragedy Will Not End Till Govt Acts Tough

One of the major problems our cities face is poor drainage. All hell breaks loose every year during the rainy season because there are no proper drainage systems.

The government should allocate funds to clearing tunnels to allow the free flow of rainwater. At the same time, it is the government's responsibility to take stern measures against contractors who put up these systems below standards. Because of negligence lives are lost every year, and property worth billions of shillings is lost to flooding.

Deogratias Kassanga, Ruvuma

City planners and town development officers should be held accountable for the mess that is the country's drainage systems. They are the ones responsible for ensuring the safety of Tanzanian urban dwellers as far as problems related to infrastructure are concerned.

They must be patriotic. What is disturbing is the fact that this disaster happens every year; it has been every year for years now, and they fold their hands once the rainy season is over. This is not acceptable.

Flood-prone areas should be identified and people living there must be relocated at any cost. It is a political liablity I am sure, but that is where patriotism comes in -- to put national interest ahead of personal needs or wants. The government should learn to never tolerate citizens who defy urban planning laws, even if it proves costly, politically.

There is a tendency by many to blatantly ignore the laws governing urban settlement knowing that they will get away with playing victim at some stage. This is not acceptable at all, and it should end.

Salome John, Dar es Salaam

There is need for public education on human settlement. A good starting point is to raise awareness on land investment to ensure that no Tanzanian is tempted to buy a residential plot in an area that is flood-prone. For reasons better known to themselves, a lot of Tanzanians have the tendency to buy land in wrong places where they end up facing eviction or exposed to disasters such as floods.

Therefore, the government should keep on educating people to make well-informed decisions on settlements so that they know where and where not to buy land. As the old adage goes: Prevention is better than cure.

One more thing, the government should seriously consider regulating land business. Most of these so-called agents and brokers are just a bunch of greedy wannabes who have no idea what advice to give prospective buyers of land in urban areas. Simply put, they are part of the problem.