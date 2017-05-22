Tanzania: Musoma to Use Mobile Court to Fight Illegal Fishing

Musoma — The district court plans to start using mobile court to speed up the hearing and determinations of cases relating to illegal fishing in Lake Victoria.

This was revealed by Musoma District Commissioner Dr Vincent Naano, when he was speaking to journalists on Friday.

Dr Naano said the use of mobile court will speed up the hearing of illegal fish cases since most of those, who are involved are living in remote villages.

Dr Naano further said that illegal fishing activities especially in remote villages has been on the rise recently. Dr Naano said some of fish processing industries in the region have been forced to wind up businesses due to poor supply of fish.

He also warned people against involvement in illegal fishing as the government will act tough on them.

"The campaign against illegal fishing is going to be sustainable so it is better for people to look for other ways of earning their living because we wouldn't tolerate anyone, who is involved in illegal fishing," said Dr Naano.

Some of Musoma residents commended the region administration for the decision. They urged the government to take action against officials from the fisheries department, who have been colluding with illegal fishermen.

Mr Makongo Kalisa said that the District commissioner's operation has yield fruits as there was increase of fish into the markets the situation that he said is different from the previous years where fish were among 'bidhaa adimu'

Mr Kalisa suggested that there should be a joint patrols operations to end illegal fishing within all districts surrounding lake Victoria by explanation that he was not sure if the similar operation were carried out in other districts.