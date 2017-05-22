East Africa: D-Day for Tricky EAC-EU Trade Deal

Dar es Salaam — East African Community (EAC) heads of state are in the city today for a meeting that could make or break the tricky Economic Partnership Agreements trade deal between the region and the European Union.

The meeting is expected to come up with a jointly accepted roadmap towards the signing of the EAC-EU trade deal that has divided the member states over its impact.

The joint signing of the deal by the East African Community leaders has been postponed at least three times over concerns by Tanzania, Uganda and Burundi, citing its negative impact on regional economies. At the EAC summit held last September, President John Magufuli raised the issue of the UK exiting the EU as complicating EPA. Britain is so far Tanzania's largest investor and donor.

Stakeholders from across the region, regardless of whether they oppose or accept the deal, have crossed fingers hoping that today's summit will put the matter to rest and move on.

But some analysts, while hoping a clear way forward will be paved in today's deliberations, have cautioned against expecting too much from the summit on the unprecedented continent-to-continent trade deal.

As the leader of the EAC splinter group that is against the pact Tanzania's position today or lack of it could be a game-changer.

But analysts who spoke to The Citizen yesterday said despite its valid concerns against EPA, Tanzania finds itself today in a delicate balancing act.

It is clear that if a common decision is not reached today by at least four countries the EAC-EU EPA deal is as good as dead. Tanzania as the main oppose of EPA could take the blame and shoulder the burden of the fallout that could follow.

Mr Godwin Gonde, a lecturer from the Centre for Foreign Relations outlines the effects of the failure of EAC leaders to sign EPA.

Firstly the failure of to arrive to a common agreement of EPA could reduce mutual trust among EAC partner states that they have enjoyed for many years, Mr Gonde said.

Losing confidence

"I also see the danger of (EAC) partner states losing confidence and morale to pursue delicate but critical issues in future that would require broad negotiations and support of each EAC country," Mr Gonde said.

Thirdly the failure to conclude EPA could lead to a backlash from the EU, which is a major donor and trading partner, Mr Gonde noted. This could affect financing of development projects in the EAC as well as attracting hefty tariffs from EAC imports to Europe.

Fourthly the relationship between EAC countries that were for EPA and those that were could be tested slowing the pace of integration, according to Mr Gonde.

"Potential trading partner might handle the EAC with care, affecting much more beneficial multilateral agreements in future due to the failure to agree on EPA," Mr Gonde notes.

Despite finding itself in a delicate balancing act Tanzania is right to protect its national interests, Mr Gonde said. "Tanzania has to make sure its priorities are well understood, maintained and protected in any international agreement," Mr Gonde explains.

Defend its interest

Some analysts have been wondering whether Kenya and Rwanda made sure their national interests would be well protected by signing the EPA deal.

This is because, analysts argue, the opposition against EPA from the civil societies, the academia, religious groups and even some politicians both inside and outside the EAC is so strong that casts doubt on whether the EPA deal is beneficial at all to the EAC.

In this aspect Dr Kitojo Wetengere, a senior lecturer at the Centre for Foreign Relations says it is up to EAC member states to join hands to ensure the deal is a win-win project between both blocks.

Win-win deal

"The EAC shouldn't take everything brought on the table by developed nations without ensuring that it will be a sure win-win deal. The region must develop, and stand for, its common development agenda that will be implemented in a manner that does not jeopardise the integration process," Mr Wetengere said.

And for a common agenda to succeed EAC member states must ensure they sacrifice some of their national interests for the general interests of the region and not for the interests of outside powers.

"We must beware of foreign interests in the control of the EAC because it could risk breaking apart the Community," Mr Wetengere noted.

One of the questions most East Africans pose is what next if EAC leaders fail to agree today on signing the EPA deal.

Dr Donathan Olomi, executive director of Entrepreneurs Development Centre, lists some of these options.

Firstly, there is room for further negotiations with the EU to reduce or remove completely the valid concerns of Tanzania those other EAC members states, Dr Olomi said.

"Another option is for each individual country to be given an opportunity to go ahead individually with the deal," Dr Olomi said warning, however, that this could mean the end of the EAC Common Market.

Thirdly the EAC member states could agree to exempt some of the products from EPA, sign the deal and then continue with consultations to iron out differences on the exempted products.

This is because the EAC comprises contries that are at different development levels, and which would be affected differently by the implementation of the deal.