Tanzania: Specialists Investigating Boy Who Lives On Audible Oil, Sugar and Milk

Dar es Salaam — Doctors at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) are investigating a 16 year old boy, Shukuru Kisonga, who is suffering from abnormal condition, which among other things forces him to live by drinking one litre of audible oil daily.

The condition also forces the boy to drink two litres of milk as well as one third kilogram of sugar.

Speaking to reporters MNH Executive Director Professor Lawrence Maseru on Friday said doctors are waiting for the result of samples of blood, stool and urine, which were taken from the boy on Thursday.

The boy's mother Ms Mwanabibi Mtete said apart from the eating disorder her son has been losing consciousness. She added that Shukuru has been living with the condition since he was young.

Ms Mtete said she failed to take her son to the hospital due to financial difficulties since she is a widow.

Shukuru is a form two student at Mgomba secondary school in Tunduru District in Ruvuma Region.