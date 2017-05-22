Tanzania: Sh2 Billion Set Aside to Renovate Kilakala and Mzumbe Secondary Schools

Morogoro — Tanzania Education Institute (TEI) will spend Sh2 billion to renovate two of the oldest schools in the country, Mzumbe and Kilakala, which are both located in Morogoro.

This was revealed by (TEI) Acting Managing Director Ms Graceana Shirima, when she was speaking to reporters on Friday.

According to Ms Shirima, the National Housing Corporation (NHC) has won the tender to implement the project. Ms Shirima said the renovation of the two schools is part of the government's project to renovate old schools in the country.

Ms Shirima added that the implementation of the project will start in July 2.

Ms Shirima Sh17 billion has been set aside to renovate 17 out 88 old schools.