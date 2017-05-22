Arusha — CRDB bank has emerged as the best small and medium enterprises and socially responsible bank in East Africa for 2017. Also the bank with almost 250 branches has a company catering for SMEs, the CRDB Microfinance Services. This further signifies the bank's leadership not only in Tanzania but in the East African market.

The Banker Award centered on recognising the reforms, rapid modernisation, consolidation, integration and expansion of banking and financial sector in the region.

The Chair of the Awards Committee, Omar Ben Yedder, who is also the Group Publisher and Managing Director of IC Publications Group, said that CRDB bank demonstrated a sustainable impact on the communities through its initiatives and projects.

The Most Socially Responsible Award is aimed at companies that go beyond the philanthropic use of funds to use their overall knowledge, resources and reputation to improve the lives of the less advantaged in society, said Ben Yedder.

CRDB Managing Director, Dr Charles Kimei said the bank remains stead-fast in tailored financial solutions for the SMEs with the view to build a robust enterprise sector in the country.

"This is a very proud occasion for CRDB bank. These awards are a testament that we are playing an influential role in the socio-economic development of our country, while at the same time providing customer- focused solutions and needs," said Dr Kimei.

Last year, CRDB won Best Retail Bank in Tanzania Award and East African Banker Lifetime Achievement Award, which went to the bank's Managing Director, Dr Kimei. "We also believe in treating our stakeholders responsibly and we remain committed to improving lives of the people around us," he said.

The MD added that the bank will continue to invest its resources towards enhancing customer experience as well as building a more robust financial solutions portfolio for both individual and corporate clients.

The award issued by Banker Africa for East Africa Awards 2017 where 30 institutions across seven countries in East Africa battle for various awards.

The awards were held for the fourth consecutive time under the banner of the African Development Bank (AfDB). According to Banker Africa statement issued yesterday, only six banks in the region scooped two awards, namely CRDB, Citibank, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, Kenya Commercial Bank, KWFT and NIC Bank.

Organised by IC Events, the African Banker Awards is an annual event for the African finance world, rewarding achievements, commending best practices and celebrating excellence in African banking.