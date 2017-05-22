Tanzania: Govt Orders Repackaging of Impounded 'Viroba'

Dodoma — The government has directed owners of the impounded consignments of outlawed sachet-packaged liquor (viroba), to take them back to factories for repackaging.

Viroba were banned in February this year, setting February 28 the deadline for supply and consumption, before the government launched fierce countrywide campaign on March 1.

The ban followed the government's consideration of the environmental and health effects of the sachet-packed alcohol.

After the operation in Dar es Salaam Region, the Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office, Union Affairs and Environment, January Makamba said that about 100,000 cartons of the product worth over 10bn/- were impounded in a three-day crackdown.

The confiscated consignments, countrywide, have been kept under watch at their respective industries and stores, to protect them from reaching consumers, as the government was still pondering on the next move.

Industry, Trade and Investment Minister Charles Mwijage announced in the Parliament on Thursday evening that businesspeople met and had an agreement with the government regarding the fate of those consignments. Mr Mwijage said the traders had already been directed to repackage them in bottles with minimum volume of one litre.

He directed those whose goods were confiscated to go to the office of the Permanent Secretary in the Vice President's Office-Union and Environment - for more directives on how they will transport those goods back to the industries.

"The goods will be transported under tight security, to avoid letting them go to consumers. We will give them logistics on how to repack and the owners will pay the costs of transporting and repackaging," he said.

He noted that so far, the Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) and Mega Trade Company located in Arusha have agreed to do so.

Mr Mwijage stated this when responding to a question by Anthony Komu (Moshi Rural legislator- CHADEMA) who wanted to know the fate of those consignments, which remained in the stores and shops for over two months now, while businesspeople incurred loss after the ban.

During the operation, some businesspeople were complaining over the confiscation, which they described as ill-fated and costly because they had already paid tax for the products.

The crackdown on liquor prompted a Dodoma-based famous trader Festo Mselia, to shoot himself dead after his multimillion shillings cargo of the sachet liquor he bought through a bank loan, had been seized.

During the crackdown, the task force also discovered several illegal practices by producers and suppliers of the sachet-packed alcohol, with some crooks reportedly found with substandard and unregistered brands of spirit like Red Wine, Banjuka, Officer's Cane Spirit and Flash Ginna Dragon.

Some producers and suppliers lacked Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) certificates from the Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority and Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS), with others found to have evaded taxes.

While some sachets lacked Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) stickers, others had doubtful stickers, necessitating further investigations.