Tanzania: Tamwa Mourns Kaganda

Tanzania Media Women Association (TAMWA) has sent condolences to the family, relatives and the Medical Women Association of Tanzania (MEWATA), following the death of Dr Subilanga Kaganda, who died in India while undergoing treatment.

Dr Kaganda, who is the former MEWATA Secretary General, died on Thursday at Appollo Hospital in India. A statement availed to the Media by TAMWA Executive Director, Ms Edda Sanga, in Dar es Salaam yesterday, said Dr Kaganda will be remembered for her contribution in assisting women, regardless of their status in fighting against cervical and breast cancer.

"We received the news of her death with great shock, TAMWA joins other Tanzanians to send condolences to the family, relatives friends and MEWATA members," the statement said.

The association also called upon the family and other Tanzanians to be humble and calm as they mourn the death of Dr Kaganda while praying to God for her soul to rest in peace. Meanwhile, reports from the deceased family say that Dr Kaganda will be laid to rest today at Kinondoni Cemetery in Dar es Salaam.