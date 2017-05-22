Tanzania: State Organs Probe Firm Over Seized Chemicals

State organs have launched an intensive investigation into the operations of Techno Net Scientific Company, after the Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) seized over five tonnes of highly restricted chemicals that can be used in the production of heroin and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

"After investigations by responsible organs are complete, the company will be brought before the court of law," Chief Government Chemist, Professor Samuel Manyele, told reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Prof Manyele said there was information that the company in question has been importing chemicals using fraudulent means including the use of forged permits.

He said the company's provisional license issued in 2014 expired in June 2016, but the firm continued to operate contrary to the Industrial and Consumer Chemicals (Management and Control) Act 2003.

"The company submitted their request for renewal of license in which according to the law, it was required to stop operations until they get a new one, but the company did not comply," he noted.

On 9th May, this year, DCEA officers, in collaboration with the Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority (TFDA) and the office of the Government Chemist Laboratory Agency (GCLA), seized the dangerous chemicals from warehouses in Mwenge in Dar es Salaam, in a backyard storage facility in Bagamoyo and Moshi.

The GCLA is an institution established to check importation, conduct regular checks on the storage facilities and take action for those violating regulations.

Prof Manyele said they have so far registered 1,700 stakeholders in their database and each is obliged to make sure they update their licences and permits once they expire; he said some unfaithful chemical traders have not been doing so.

Responding to the accusation that his office was weak, he said among the challenges they face include shortage of staff and resources to meet the requirements of the law and the responsibilities of the Chief Government Chemist laboratory in general.

The owner of the company, Dar es Salaam businessman Benedict Assey, was arrested and questioned over the haul. He was released on police bail.