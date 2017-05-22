Uganda: Crowning Moment for KCCA

Kampala — With champions KCCA awaiting their crowning moment at the Phillip Omondi Stadium, Lugogo this evening, and JMC and Sadolin Paints confirmed for next season's lower tier football, all that is left is affirmation of who completes the relegation pack.

Kirinya-Jinja, Bul and Bright Stars are all out of relegation places going into the final day of the campaign, but they are not as safe yet - at least mathematically.

But it is Lweza that are in dire need of oxygen as the third-from-bottom Wankulukuku-based side visit an equally hungry-for-points Police at Mandela National Stadium Namboole.

Must win

With just 29 points in as many Azam Uganda Premier League (AUPL) matches, Lweza must beat Police with a huge goal-margin for them to stand any chance of survival.

Even then, they will hope relegated JMC resoundingly beat Bright Stars, Onduparaka pummel Bul and Proline run over Kirinya-Jinja for them to survive. Lweza were promoted to topflight football in the 2015 season, going on to finish an impressive 10th in the AUPL. But they have largely disappointed in recent campaigns, surviving the drop by a whisker last season in 13th. They will hope their gods perform a successive miracle.

Yet the final day is not all doom and gloom. Across at Lugogo, it is all fun as KCCA get the help of sparring partner in relegated Sadolin Paints on a day they will be crowned champions for the second year running.

The fanfare will even be free. "In honour of our fans, stakeholders and the entire football fraternity, entrance will be free in a spirit of celebration for a successful 2016/2017 season," read in part a club statement.

"A new club jersey will be unveiled on same day and about 1,000 fans will have a chance to own this jersey that will be used for the 2017/2018 season."

KCCA will also use the opportunity to rally more support for their former player Ausi Kaya, who is down with a lung infection.

TOP SCORERS LOG

Player Goals Club

Geoffrey Sserunkuma 20 KCCA

Shaban Mohammad 13 Onduparaka

Tony Odur 11 Vipers SC

Emmanuel Okwi 10 SC Villa

Nelson Senkatuka 10 Proline

Shafiq Kagimu 8 URA

TODAY'S FIXTURES - UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE

Bright Stars vs. JMC Hippos

Champions Stadium, Mwererwe (Matugga)

Express vs. Soana, Wankulukuku Stadium

Bul vs. Onduparaka- Kakindu Stadium, Jinja

Police vs. Lweza - M. N. Stadium, Namboole

Kirinya-Jinja vs. Proline - Njeru Technical Centre, Jinja

Vipers SC vs. The Saints - St Mary's Stadium, Kitende

KCCA vs. Sadolin - P. Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

*Crowning Ceremony 2016/2017 to be held after the match.