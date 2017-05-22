22 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Homosexuality - Man, 23, Nabs for Raping a Blind Man's Guide

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Habibu Umar Aminu

Katsina — The Police in Katsina have arrested 23-year-old Mustapha Lawal of Sabuwar Unguwa in Katsina metropolis for raping a 12-year-old boy (names withheld).

The victim is a guide to a blind man identified as Hamza Shamsu of Yan Duruma village in Mani LGA who equally reported the matter to the police.

The police command spokesman DSP Gambo Isah said the accused had on the 7th of this month dragged the victim to an uncompleted building along Mani-Tsagero road where he had carnal knowledge of the victim and thereafter gave him N30.

He said, upon receipt of the complain on the same date, the accused was arrested and has since been charged with an unnatural offence before a court in Katsina.

Nigeria

Five-Day Power Outage in Lagos Announced

Electricity supply would be disrupted in many parts of Lagos this week as Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC)… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.