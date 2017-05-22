Nigeria: Homosexuality - Man, 23, Nabs for Raping a Blind Man's Guide

Katsina — The Police in Katsina have arrested 23-year-old Mustapha Lawal of Sabuwar Unguwa in Katsina metropolis for raping a 12-year-old boy (names withheld).

The victim is a guide to a blind man identified as Hamza Shamsu of Yan Duruma village in Mani LGA who equally reported the matter to the police.

The police command spokesman DSP Gambo Isah said the accused had on the 7th of this month dragged the victim to an uncompleted building along Mani-Tsagero road where he had carnal knowledge of the victim and thereafter gave him N30.

He said, upon receipt of the complain on the same date, the accused was arrested and has since been charged with an unnatural offence before a court in Katsina.