Ethiopia: Hailemariam Urges Chinese Companies to Increase Investment Engagement

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn conferred in China with companies engaged in investments in Ethiopia urging for their increased engagement in huge potential sectors.

The Premier held talks with Huawei Technologies Company Chairwoman, Sun Yafang whose company involved in training in all of Ethiopia's 36 public universities helping them to produce the needed certified network associate professionals.

During the discussion, Hailemariam appreciated Huawei's investment in the country's ICT industry and its efforts in capacity building, localization and training of Ethiopian students.

"We will collaborate with Huawei to build the ICT industry in Ethiopia in a world standard." he added.

Hailemariam noted that Huawei has become a reputable company in Ethiopia, rewarded with a slew of government contracts as it helps transform the countries IT system and helping train a new generation of IT professionals.

The Premier expressed his hope that Huawei would be more involved and help create a better and modern IT infrastructure in Ethiopia.

For her part, Chairwoman Sun Yafang said her company is ready to continue contributing to ICT development in Ethiopia by sharing its global resources and experience.

Similarly, Ethiopian delegation discussed with senior Chinese government officials in Fujian province, business community and parties on ways of further strengthening trade, investment, economic and bilateral ties.

According to the Ethiopian Press Agency photojournalist Dagne Abera, the delegation has received a warm welcome while visiting the province which

has a total population of 38.06 million and a 2.85 trillion GDP.

In same province, the Premier held talks with Chinese investors at the Ethio-Fujian Investment Cooperation Forum.

Addressing the forum, Hailemariam said that Ethiopia focused on industrialization and building competitive manufacturing industry while eyeing on China as its top priority as source of high quality manufacturing in key labor intensive sectors.

Fujian is among the major FDI source provinces in China which by the end of last March eight enterprises from the province invested in Ethiopia in different sectors with an aggregate capital of nine million USD.

Ethiopia will continue to be the favorite country for Chinese investors because of low labor cost, cheap energy and land as well as availability of trainable working force, he said.

He urged the provincial government and Fujian-based companies to set up a special economic zone in Ethiopia, pledging to support them in their investments.

The companies who have met the Premier have expressed their readiness to expand their investment in Ethiopia. Besides, other companies have also expressed their interest to conduct feasibility study for their engagement in the country.