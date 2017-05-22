Nigeria: Inspector, Doctor Arrested for Issuing Police Report to Injured Robbers

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a police Inspector for issuing police report to notorious criminals to treat bullet injuries.

Also in police net is a medical doctor who connived with the police inspector to treat criminals with bullet injuries.

The Guardian gathered that the suspects were picked by the Area Commander, Area 'D' police command, Olasoji Akinbayo, and they are being interrogated.

A credible police source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said: "Following intelligence reports that Inspector Agboola was conniving with a medical doctor to treat criminals, our commander set up an investigative team, which found out that before armed robbers or hoodlums strike, they would contact Inspector Agboola, who would issue them a pre-police report incase their operations went awry.

"With the police report in their hands, when the hoodlums have encounter with the police or other security agents, the hoodlums could easily go to any available hospital and the would be treated.

"Our team also discovered that if the hoodlums were rejected by hospitals, he would send them to a particular hospital. Our commander ordered for the arrest of Agboola and the doctor. They are being interrogated. Preliminary investigation has shown that Inspector Agboola was giving out information to armed robbers and he was aiding and abetting hoodlums."

The Area Commander, Adesoji, who confirmed the story said: "We found out he would collect money and issue police report to hoodlums without informing the Divisional Police Officer. He is the crime officer of his station, so he knew what to do, but he is a mole in the house."