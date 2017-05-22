Zimbabwe: FC Platinum Stretch Unbeaten Run

Jairos Tapera finally returned to the Yadah FC dugout but his presence was not able to inspire his side as FC Platinum stretched their unbeaten run to eight matches to surge to the summit of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League yesterday.

Well-taken first-half goals by Gift Mbweti and midfield enforcer Gerald "General" Takwara ensured victory for the miners on their return to their fortress at Mandava.

The result owes a lot to the brilliant performance of midfield workhorse Takwara, whose influence dwarfed the opponents, shifting the pendulum to his side's favour.

Talent Chawapihwa was also unplayable with his trickery in the final third but his influence was brief as he left the pitch in the opening half after succumbing to what looked like a hamstring injury.

For the clergymen, it was Leeroy Mavhunga who was undoubtedly their beaming light, sending a message to interim Warriors coach Norman Mapeza that he might have a part to play, especially for the local ensemble of the country's senior national team.

Coach Mapeza was not present when the miners won away from home during the mid-week against Chicken Inn and he was under pressure not to halt the momentum on his return.

"Before the game, I told the guys that we just need continuity. Am more than satisfied with where we are [on the log]. If things are like this, I have to appreciate.

"I also want to thank the guys for the mid-week win when I was away, I was told it was a difficult game but they managed to get maximum points," said Mapeza.

Tapera, who was making his first appearance in the Yadah dug-out since his suspension by the club's owner, was visibly not happy after his side wasted a glut of chances and sent his number two Elliot Matsika to face the media after the match.

"We got our chances but we failed to utilise them. If you do not take your chances you will be punished in football. It takes time to build a team and we are slowly getting into the groove," Matsika said.

At Ascot Stadium in Gweru, Chapungu coach Tendai Chikuni heaved a huge sigh of relief when his side registered their first victory of the season with a narrow 1-0 win over Harare City.

Tinei Chitora's first-half goal was all the army side needed to collect their first set of maximum points.

FC Platinum . . . (2) (2)

Yadah FC . . . (0) (0)