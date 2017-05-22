Liberia: Sen. Kaipay Wants Urgent Steps Taken to Protect Govt Assets

Grand Bassa County Senator Jonathan Kaipay has petitioned the Liberian Senate to embark on a campaign aimed at cataloguing government assets to ensure a smooth transfer of all government properties to the next regime.

Kaipay thinks that while the nation is about to usher in a new leadership following the General and Presidential Elections in October this year, it is important that the Senate obtains information on government assets, "both fixed and movable," so that the incoming government can begin its work for the nation and the people.

The transfer of government assets from one regime to another in Liberia's history has been marked by severe impropriety as government officials most often confiscate properties belonging to government and convert same to their personal use.

In 2005, when President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf ascended to state power, her regime began operations with basically no or limited assets, particularly vehicles, office furniture and other important logistics to enhance the functioning of the government.

As a result, government was constrained to purchase huge fleets of vehicles, furniture and other office equipment, among other things.

In a communication addressed to Senate Pro-Tempore Armah Jallah last Thursday, Kaipay urged the Senate to invite the Director General of the General Services Agency (GSA), so that the body can make the necessary inquiry relative to his request.

Kaipay wants the GSA, which serves as the custodian of all government property, to present a complete listing of all government assets, especially assigned government vehicles with a breakdown of the government entities and officials to whom the vehicles are assigned.

He also wants the GSA to present all government vehicles designated for utility, as well as the list of buildings owned or leased by government.

"The list must also include description of vehicle engine numbers, codes, models, condition of vehicles when assigned, present depreciation and proposed salvage rates," he added.

"The purpose of this exercise is to save government from the inappropriate spending of much needed revenue that usually goes into purchasing fleets of cars at the start of every new regime," Kaipay pointed out.

Meanwhile, the Senate has forwarded the communication to its relevant committees for further advice to the body in two weeks.