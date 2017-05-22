Nigeria: Supreme Court Dismisses Sheriff's Application Against Makarfi Over PDP Crises

The Supreme Court, Monday, dismissed the application filed by the factional National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Modu Sheriff, against his rival, Senator Ahmed Makarfi wherein he prayed the court to stop the Supreme Court from hearing the appeal earlier filed by Senator Makarfi on March 16, challenging the February 27 ruling of the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, which declared him, Sheriff, as the legitimate National Chairman of the party. .

Sheriff had filed the application on March 21, seeking to stop the Supreme Court from hearing the appeal filed by the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the party on March 16, challenging the February 27 ruling of the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, which declared Sheriff as the legitimate National Chairman of the party.

Sheriff had argued that the Makarfi faction was not recognised by the party and that he (Sheriff) as the legitimate chairman did not authorise anyone to file an appeal on behalf of the party.

But the Supreme Court in its ruling read by the Chief Justice of the Federation Justice Walter Onnoghen, said that, according to the laws of the apex court, appeals must be filed within three months after the appeal court ruling and the application in question was so filed and as such is deemed filed.