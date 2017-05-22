22 May 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Former PDP Spokesman Accuses Defectors of Selfishness

Tagged:

Related Topics

A former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Anietie Okon, says those dumping the party in Akwa Ibom are selfish.

"Those who switched camp did that for selfish interest, they lack commitment to the party.

"By their very act, they give politics a bad name, they are doing so for their selfish interest, they are not working for people but themselves," Okon told the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Uyo.

Okon who was reacting to recent defection from PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC) by some prominent politicians in the state, described the action of such politicians as regrettable.

According to him, many politicians place their personal interest above the common good of all.

He noted that politicians had shown very little concern about collective interest of the people and the vision of building the state for the wellbeing of future generations.

"Akwa Ibom politics runs on two clear lines, which are partisan. This is regrettable so far.

"As far as I am concerned there must be a point in political partisanship, where the greater interest of the people is placed above partisanship.

"After politicking, there comes a period of governance. Governance is not to be one-sided. It puts the interest of the people first."

NAN recalls that about 200 members of PDP in Uruan Local Government defected to the APC on Friday and three weeks ago 500 PDP stalwarts left the party in Ikono Local Government Area.

Okon absolved the PDP leadership in the state led by Gov. Udom Emmanuel for the wave of defection, saying that the governor was resolute in fulfilling his electoral promises to the people.

"As Gov. Emmanuel celebrates two years in office this May, the state is not owing workers' salaries and entitlements like some states.

"We are in a modern world, the important thing is to give satisfaction to the people and the governor is toiling day and night to meet the people's needs," Okon said.

He assured that the PDP administration in the state was on course and determined to deliver quality and people-centred leadership.

Nigeria

Five-Day Power Outage in Lagos Announced

Electricity supply would be disrupted in many parts of Lagos this week as Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC)… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.