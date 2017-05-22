Liberia: Political Comedy Show - NTA Md Jeke Says Politicians Reduce Liberia to Circus Featured

The Managing Director of the National Transport Authority, Tarnue N. Jeke, has lamented the current political situation in Liberia as a show of comedy where political actors have indulged in sordid pursuits of opportunism, patronage and greed. Tarnue said the situation is so bad but funny to the extent that these so-called opportunistic political actors are finding hard time convincing the electorates who have now completely lost faith in the political system.

"Some politicians are now being perceived as jesters in the circus whose actions can only be taken for an excellent show of comedy no matter how hard they try to convince the electorate," said Jeke, at a well attended "Cassava Gravy Breakfast" fundraising program organized during the weekend by members of Boakai for All Liberians (BOFAL) and other auxiliaries supporting Vice President Joseph Boakai's bid for the presidency in October 2017.

As keynote speaker the NTA boss borrowed a page from existentialist philosopher Soren Kierkegaard, providing an anecdote of a traveling clown who was sent by his bosses to fetch help in a nearby village because their traveling tent had caught fire. As the clown was already dressed in makeup, everywhere he went in the village to seek help, people laughed and thought he has jesting. The louder he shouted, the harder the villagers laughed. They went at it for some time until fire engulfed the village and the circus.

Jeke said the story resonates with the current political situation in Liberia where political actors have indulged in sordid pursuits of opportunism, patronage and greed.

"Since the foundation of our republic, the affairs of our state have been managed by diverse political actors who have either been a blessing or a curse. On the one hand, there are those who through deeds and words have endeavored or are struggling to inspire hope in the masses of our people whilst on the other, there are those who have failed to inspire faith.

As Liberians are accustomed to the usual charade associated with political speeches and play acting, they seek for the right messenger who, armed with integrity and honesty, will govern the country decisively and gave it back to all Liberians; - a messenger that will revolutionize the traditional way of politicking and firmly position our nation on the trajectory of sustainable economic growth and development; - a messenger that will unfasten the firm grip that mediocrity has on us as a people and lead us in confronting the challenges that once overcome, will see our nation basking in the yields of economic prosperity. As former president Obama once put it, "what has stopped us from meeting these challenges is not the absence of sound policies and sensible plans. What has stopped us is the failure of leadership, the smallness of our politics - the ease with which we're distracted by the petty and trivial, our chronic avoidance of tough decisions, and our preference for scoring cheap political points instead of rolling up our sleeves and building a working consensus to tackle big problems," Jeke pointed out.

Despite the pettiness of the current Liberian political minefield, Jeke sees hope with Liberians rallying around Veep Boakai to ensure he ascends to the Executive Mansion in October 2017.

Extolling Boakai for being a team player, a game changer, a God-fearing, honest and accountable leader, Jeke said the Vice President has "for 35 years managed to insulate himself and remain unblemished in the dirty and sometimes brutish world of politics."