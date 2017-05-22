Liberia: President's Office Assures Public of Audit Review On Executive Mansion

Monrovia — The Executive Mansion is cognizant of the General Auditing Commission's Report regarding the renovation of the Executive Mansion which was first reported months ago by FrontPageAfrica newspaper.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the President at that time launched an internal investigation headed by the Minister of State Without Portfolio and Head of the Special Presidential Taskforce, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa.

The Executive Mansion wishes to state that the review process is ongoing and according to Cllr. Koffa, the Investigative Report will be concluded and presented to the President shortly.

The President had also sent to the Special Presidential task force, all other General Auditing Commission reports, a majority of which have been reviewed with recommendations made and actions taken.

The same will apply to the result of the review process on the Executive Mansion audit.

The public and media houses are therefore advised and encouraged to take note of the process and are also assured that they will be duly informed when the exercise is concluded.

General Auditing Commission (GAC) audit on the renovation of the building uncovered several financial improprieties that could be responsible the delay in the renovation.

"It was observed that for the periods under audit a total amount of US$8,000,000.00 was appropriated for fiscal years 2006/2007 through 2009/2010 for the Executive Mansion Renovation Project per the approved National Budgets without evidence of allotment," the GAC observed.

The audit of the Executive Mansion Renovation Project is the first undertaken by the Auditor-General of Liberia on the Executive Mansion Renovation Project.

It was requested by President Sirleaf and under the statutory mandate of the Auditor-General as provided for under section 2.1.3 of the GAC Act of 2014.

The audit covered from July 1, 2006 to December 31, 2015. The Executive Mansion was constructed from 1960 to 1963.

The project was designed and supervised by Department of Public Works and Utilities (Ministry of Public Works ) and Stanley Engineering Company of Africa while the Construction Contractor was Liberian Construction Corporation (LCC).