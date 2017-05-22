Ethiopia: Political Parties Submit Negotiation Agenda

Agree to observers' participation

Political parties very close to kick-start the awaited political negotiation, after successfully submitting their proposed agenda and reaching consensus to involve partisan and independent observers.

All 17 political parties taking part in the ongoing dialogue for months finally submitted their proposed agenda for discussion, which were presented to the assembly for confirmation yesterday, on their 13th meeting.

According to the proposed agenda, about 15 proposals are mutually shared by some 12 political parties whereas some agenda are proposed by all 17 parties. Speaking to journalists Gebru Berhe, a partaker in the dialogue and Chairperson of Agenda, Media and Communications Committee of the assembly said, the agenda which are presented in full will be reviewed and reorganized in a way for discussion by the committee.

Gebru further noted that parties are allowed to propose agenda without limitations, and thus some of them even called for constitutional amendment. However, he added, "the concern for widening the political space throughout the country proposed by all parties including the incumbent".

The parties also unanimously agreed on the inclusion of observers from the participating parties, international organizations, diplomatic community, civil societies in the upcoming negotiation.

Accordingly, a maximum of two observers from parties,two observers from international organizations, diplomatic community, civil societies each and up to five observers from religious organizations will be offered seats to take notice of the negotiation.

As soon as the agenda are compiled and organized, the formal political negotiation is expected to kick off in a time less than a month, after the compiled agendas are presented before the assembly in the presence of observers. The agenda committee will also come up with a draft observers Code of Conduct for the negotiation, according to the committee.

The major negotiation agenda and the names of independent observers would be disclosed in the next meeting. The negotiation set to be undertaken in closed sessions followed by media briefs.