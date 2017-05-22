Ethiopia: Chamber Calls On Members to Support Repatriates

Photo: IOM

Ethiopian migrants from Saudi Arabia (file photo).

The Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce called on the business community to step up efforts in supporting Ethiopian returnees from Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at a consultative meeting yesterday, Chamber President Solomon Afework urged members of the Chamber to work hand in glove with the government in terms of easing the economic burden of the repatriates .

" The business community together with the government needs to create ample jobs for fellow citizens aimed at discouraging illegal migration ," the president underscored.

For his part,Secretary General of the Chamber Endalkachew Sime reiterated that the business community would be at the forefront of lending a hand to the repatriates and sustaining the ongoing rapid economic growth in the country.

At the event, the United Bank Board of Directors Chairman Zafu Eyessuswork said that the nation needs to speed up its manufacturing industry development with a view to creating jobs for a large number of youth .

The Chambers has organized a five- km road race on June 4, 2017 themed : Running for Industrial Development " aimed at raising awareness on the sector and soliciting funds for the repatriates and drought affected citizens.