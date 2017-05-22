Liberia: Brumskine Warns Boakai Supporters

The centrality and difficulty of the impending elections in October is such that soothsayers themselves lack answers to its outcome - in terms of who the winner will be. Whether it is Boakai, Brumskine, Weah, Urey, Johnson or Tipoteh is a huge conjecture for Liberians until the final ballot is counted. But ahead of the incognito lies the usual political gimmicking and underpinning.

Aware of this sort of politics, Cllr. Charles Brumskine of the Liberty Party has sent a ukase to those who may harbor the conviction that the rich have greater in Liberia say than those who don't have in these elections. As Moses Tokpah reports, he warns that the country is not the property of the rich alone.

Liberty Party political leader and standard-bearer, Cllr. Charles Walker Brusmkine seems unmoved by the rather hemorrhagic exodus of several Senators to the camp of his opponent, Vice President Joseph Boakai of the Unity Party.

He rather tacitly regards the Senators' decision is a classical clash between 'the rich and the poor' wherein the rich consider themselves owner of the land as compared to the poor.

Brumskine spoke at the weekend during programs marking the endorsement of Henric Marcus Speare as LP's candidate for Margibi District #2 in Unification City. In the calculation of the LP strongman, pledging support to Veep Boakai by 20 Senators should not be seen as 'done deal' for the elections.

"We heard the vice president Boakai of Liberia Joseph Boakai has got 20 Senators to pledge support to him; but VP Boakai can take those Senators, and I will be happy to take all those I am seeing in the room," he said in reference to the audience at the gathering.

He acknowledged the disparity between the Senators in terms of financial wealth and the value of the people in terms of their votes. "These people get the money, but the citizens get the votes," he stressed in a bid to brush aside the significance and impact of the Senators' action.

"We hear scores of Representatives are going to support Boakai but every one of them who support Joseph Boakai we will come after them one by one and we will defeat them at the poll comes October 2017".

In his view, this year's election is different from past elections where Liberians, out of confusion, did not know who to vote for, neither do they sometimes know why they are.

He also descended on the so-called rich people in the corridor of government. "There are rich people who are in government today making all the money on one side, while there are poor people who cannot find hospital when they are sick; neither can they find school for their children nor food to eat every day," he reflected somberly.

He berated some of the individuals brandishing wealth as having nothing before coming to government. He indicated: "When they got into government, they were weighing 100lb; but today they are now weighing 200lb."

He said they knew them before they went to government especially when they were poor people but the money that supposed to build schools have been eaten noting 'can you imagine, each of those guys making quarter of a million dollars a year the budget for the office'.

But in these elections, Cllr. Brumskine noted the line would be clearly drawn as his LP is standing up for the averaged Liberian. He rallied every Liberian to get in the position to show the 'rich people' that the country "Liberia belongs to all Liberians and it doesn't belong to the rich people alone."

Despite the undulating waves of support coming from lawmakers to vice president Boakai, he vouched his LP would not relent but go after his (Boakai's) supporters one by one in the contest of convincing them to his camp.

"We will come after every one of those who are supporters of Amb. Boakai one by one and will defeat them at the poll comes October 2017," he emphasized. Brumskine lost elections twice to President Sirleaf in 2005 and 2011 and primes October's elections as his chance to take over the mantle of leadership.

Several personalities from the UP and other parties crossed over to his LP, and there are reports that President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is quietly backing his presidential bid.

As stated from time to time, he reiterated plans to reduce his salary as president and that of his vice president by 30%. The amount will go toward the provision.