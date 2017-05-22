Liberia: 'Women Neglect Womanhood'

A representative aspirant of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC), Grady Walker says women in Liberia have neglected womanhood, a situation that stops them from taking state offices.

The aspirant maintained that unlike men, women are self and strong-hearted; as such people are afraid to vote them into power on grounds that the electorates might be forgotten.

Walker made the statement when over the weekend during a day-long citizens' engagement event held at Brewerville City Hall. The event was organized by the Coalition of Political Parties Women in Liberia (COPPWILL) with support from the United Nations Mission in Liberia through Naymote Partners for Democratic Development.

According to her, women constitute 48 percent of the total number of registered voters in Liberia, but they do not vote for women during electoral processes due to their inability to extend their coverage to those they want to represent.

She cited that when a politician cares for both men and women he or she will not have problem in his/her political sojourn. She further emphasized that many women are coming down to their constituents because they want to take power, but upon ascending at that level they turned their backs on the people adding, "they are down to earth because they need the people service but when the get the job; they have no equals".

The ANC aspirant maintained that women are very wicked and they do not care much about what other people go through despite the fact that they are women. In a comment, Rebecca Roberts said "not many women are elected during elections period because they do not extend helping hands to the people they want to represent.

She stated that many women care less to share with others, so as a result when they take public offices they do not count those that voted them into power. Meanwhile, giving the overview of the program, the vice president of political education and training Nuwoe Scott said the engagement is to ensure that more women become representatives by 2018.

"We want to carry 99 percent of the women to the legislature come 2018 and to continue training those of them that will not make it to the House. According to her, the initiative is to also sell female aspirants to the people and for the citizens themselves to create the platform for the aspirants in order to hold them accountable when elected.

She cited that the Coalition of Political Parties' Women in Liberia at the end of the political process will also hold these female aspirants accountable for everything they say to the people when they are elected.